DKSH to close IPO order books early - sources

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute goods in Asia, will close the order books on its up to 900 million Swiss franc ($967 million) initial public offering early, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Swiss firm, which lists the likes of Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline among its clients, has also narrowed the price range for the offering to the upper end of its original 42 to 48 Swiss franc range, one of the sources said, now offering its shares for 46 to 48 Swiss francs each.

Order books on the IPO of as much as 30 percent of the company had been due to close on March 20. But institutional investors will now have until close of business on March 16 to place their orders, the sources said, except for those due to meet with the company’s management on Friday or Monday.

Final pricing will now take place on March 19, with the company making its market debut a day ahead of its original schedule, on March 20.