UPDATE 1-DKSH to close IPO order books early - sources

* Pricing to take place 24 hours ahead of schedule - sources

* Price guidance narrowed to 46-48 Swiss francs per share

* On track to be first big European IPO since mid-2011

By Rupert Pretterklieber and Kylie MacLellan

ZURICH/LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute goods in Asia, will close the order books on its up to 900 million Swiss franc ($967 million) initial public offering early, three sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

That puts it on track to be the first sizeable European IPO since the middle of last year, when companies put their listing plans on ice during market volatility brought on by the euro zone debt crisis, pipping Dutch cable firm Ziggo to the post.

DKSH, which lists the likes of Nestle, Roche and GlaxoSmithKline among its clients, has also narrowed price guidance for the offering to the upper end of its original 42 to 48 Swiss franc range, two of the sources said, now offering its shares for 46 to 48 Swiss francs each.

“This offering has been marketed for some time and when it launched there was already strong interest,” said one of the sources. “The company, having seen the demand in the book, believes the top of the range is where they feel most comfortable pricing.”

The company had received enough demand for all the shares in its offering, which values the business at as much as 3 billion francs, just a day after order books opened.

Institutional investors will now have until close of business on March 16 to place their orders, the sources said, except for those due to meet with the company’s management on Friday or Monday. Order books had been due to close on March 20.

Final pricing will take place on March 19, with the company making its market debut a day ahead of its original schedule, on March 20. Ziggo’s IPO, which could raise up to 745 million euros ($970.4 million), is due to be completed a day later on March 21.

DKSH’s offering of as much as 30 percent of the company does not include any new shares, but will see all existing shareholders reduce their stakes.

Majority shareholder Diethelm Keller Holding, which owns around 63 percent of DKSH, will remain an anchor shareholder with a post-IPO stake of at least 46 percent.

DKSH traces its roots back to the 1860s when three Swiss entrepreneurs sailed to Asia and built a reputation as reliable business partners. In 2000, the Diethelm and Keller groups joined forces before coming together with Siber Hegner to form DKSH two years later.

The company now operates in 35 countries in the region and is No. 1 in its sector in Asia, according to a study by Roland Berger Strategy Consultants.

Deutsche Bank and UBS are joint global coordinators on the offering and are joint bookrunners with Berenberg Bank and Credit Suisse.

The consortium also includes Credit Agricole and the Zuercher Kantonalbank as co-lead managers.