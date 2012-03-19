FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DKSH expected to price IPO at 48 Sfr per share-sources
#Financials
March 19, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 6 years

DKSH expected to price IPO at 48 Sfr per share-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 19 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s DKSH, which helps companies market and distribute their goods in Asia, is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at 48 Swiss francs ($52.40) per share, according to sources.

Two sources said DKSH would price at 48 francs, at the very top of an original price range guidance of 42 to 48 Swiss francs. One source added DKSH was 8.5 times oversubscribed.

DKSH is expected to price its IPO on Tuesday, making it one of the first sizeable European listings since the middle of last year. Dutch cable firm Ziggo is also expected to complete its IPO on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9161 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Oliver Hirt; writing by Caroline Copley)

