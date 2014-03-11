DKSH raises dividend and forecast, shares jump

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Swiss company DKSH raised its dividend and forecast another record year for 2014, sending the shares up more than 6 percent as investors set aside concerns over political uncertainty in the group’s main market, Thailand.

DKSH, which helps companies such as GlaxoSmithKline and Pepsico market and distribute their goods in Asia, said profit after tax rose 16.6 percent last year to 214.1 million Swiss francs ($244 million).

The company proposed a dividend of 0.95 francs per share, up 18.8 percent over the previous year and said it would also pay an extraordinary dividend of 0.15 francs per share from the sale of property in Malaysia, making the total payout 1.10 francs per share.

Chief Executive Joerg Wolle said he expected 2014 to be another record year, although uncertainty in Thailand, where a four-month political crisis is disrupting the economy, made it difficult to provide an accurate forecast for the year.

But he said the company was also in a position to profit from this uncertainty as customers looked to outsource distribution in the region to reliable partners.

“The growth story is intact,” said ZKB analyst Marco Strittmatter, who rates the shares ‘market weight.’

Shares in DKSH have shed almost a quarter of their value over the past year hurt by protests in Bangkok, aimed at toppling Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, that have unnerved consumers and scared away tourists.

“Given the share price decline over the last few months, the valuation has become more realistic than a few months ago,” said J. Safra Sarasin analyst Patrick Hasenboehler.

By 0906 GMT, shares in DKSH were trading up 6.0 percent at 71.20 Swiss francs, sending the shares to the top of the Swiss mid-cap index. Earlier in the session, the shares rose to 71.90 francs.

DKSH also published mid-term targets for the first time and said it expects to achieve sales of around 12 billion francs and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 380 million francs by 2016. ($1 = 0.8781 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Keiron Henderson)