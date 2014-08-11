FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DKSH Holding H1 net sales grew by 6.7% to CHF 5.072 billion
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 11, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-DKSH Holding H1 net sales grew by 6.7% to CHF 5.072 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG : * Says H1 net sales grew by 6.7% at constant exchange rates to CHF 5.072

billion * Says H1 profit after tax down 4.9% at constant exchange rates to CHF 99.8

million * Says H1 EBIT tax up 1.4% at constant exchange rates to CHF 144.8 million * Says confirms 2014 outlook * Says expects to achieve 2014 result which is above the record year 2013 * Sees over three-year time frame up to 2016 net sales of around CHF 12 billion

at compound annual growth rate (cagr) of 8% * Sees over three-year time frame EBIT growth at a cagr of 10% to a level of

around CHF 380 million * Sees over three-year time frame profit after tax of some CHF 270 million * Source text - ID:bit.ly/1kVlyMb * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.