FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-BRIEF-DLF says unit to sell 2 non-core assets for about 2.41 bln rupees
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
April 5, 2013 / 3:26 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-BRIEF-DLF says unit to sell 2 non-core assets for about 2.41 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove extraneous dollar sign)

April 5 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd : * Says co’s unit to sell Tamil Nadu wind mill undertaking to Tulip Renewable

Powertech for 1.89 billion rupees * Says unit DLF Home Developers to sell Rajasthan wind mill undertaking of 33

MW capacity for 522 million rupees * Source text:

1. A definite agreement has been entered between the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers Ltd. (DHDL) and Tulip Renewable Powertech Private Limited (Tulip). Accordingly, DHDL’s Tamil Nadu wind mill undertaking of 34.5 MW capacity including related assets and liabilities (including current assets and liabilities) and relevant long term loans of the said undertaking, has been transferred by DHDL to Tulip as is where is basis by way of slump sale for lump sum consideration of Rs. 188.7 crores.

2. A definitive agreement has been entered between company’s wholly-owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers Ltd. (DHDL) and Violet Green Power Private Limited (Violet) for sale of DHDL’s Rajasthan wind mill undertaking of 33 MW capacity as is where is basis by way of slump sale for lump sum consideration of Rs. 52.2 crores. Subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions and requisite regulatory approvals by both the parties in accordance with the said agreement, related assets and liabilities (including current assets and liabilities) of the said undertaking along with relevant long term loans will be transferred to Violet.

The transactions are in line with the DLF’s objective of divesting its non core assets. * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.