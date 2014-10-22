India's DLF seeks interim relief from capital market ban

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - DLF Ltd, India’s biggest listed property company, on Wednesday appealed for interim relief from a three-year ban from accessing capital markets by the regulator.

DLF lodged its appeal with the Securities Appellate Tribunal, which will conduct its next hearing on Oct. 30.

In its harshest ever punishment, the Securities and Exchange Board of India barred DLF from capital markets, penalising it for failing to disclose key information at the time of its record-breaking 2007 market listing. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Ryan Woo)