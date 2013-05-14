FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's $345 mln share sale in DLF fully covered - exchange data
May 14, 2013 / 11:27 AM / in 4 years

India's $345 mln share sale in DLF fully covered - exchange data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 14 (Reuters) - A $345 million share sale in India’s biggest real estate company by market value, DLF Ltd , was fully covered on Tuesday, provisional data from the Bombay Stock Exchange showed.

By 04:30 p.m. (1100 GMT), the single-day sale to institutional investors had received bids for 87.14 million shares. DLF had set a price band of 222 rupees to 233 rupees each for the offer.

DLF, 78.58 percent owned by its founders, is selling shares to meet the market regulator’s requirement of having at least 25 percent public shareholding, which is mandatory for Indian listed companies.

Shares in DLF, which is valued by the market at $7.2 billion, closed on Tuesday at 230.25 rupees, down 0.8 percent from the previous close.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

