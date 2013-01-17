FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
January 17, 2013 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Dmail denies talk of sale deals as shares spike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italian e-commerce and publishing company Dmail Group has not inked any agreement to sell assets, the company said, denying press reports that sent its shares to a six-month high on Thursday.

In a statement, the loss-making, small-cap company said it had not signed any preliminary or final agreement over an eventual asset sale.

“No binding offer to buy such assets has been received by the company,” the company said.

The company, in talks over a debt restructuring deal, said it was still assessing the possibility of selling assets, helped by business consultancy Borghesi & Associati.

Shares in Dmail were up nearly 15 percent at 4.77 euros, leading gainers in the Milan all-share index. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

