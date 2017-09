Jan 16 (Reuters) - DMG Entertainment and Media Co Ltd

* Says expects 2014 turns profitable at 435-440 million yuan ($70.09-$70.89 million) versus net loss of 24.2 million yuan previous year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yjhpHW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2065 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)