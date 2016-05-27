FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DMG Mori AG executive board agrees on compensation for minority shareholders
May 27, 2016 / 6:05 PM / a year ago

DMG Mori AG executive board agrees on compensation for minority shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 27 (Reuters) - The executive board of German machine tool maker DMG Mori AG agreed on Friday to compensation of 37.35 euros ($41.51) per share for its remaining, roughly 24 percent minority shareholders, paving the way for full ownership by Japanese DMG Mori Co..

DMG Mori Co. Ltd, which currently holds 76.03 percent of DMG Mori AG's shares, is pushing for a profit transfer agreement which would allow the Japanese to control the German company's strategy and access its profits.

Minority shareholders would have to be compensated, however, and DMG Mori AG's executive board agreed at a meeting on Friday to an amount of 37.35 euros per share for remaining share holders, as stipulated by German financial watchdog Bafin.

The agreement is not binding until shareholders agree to it at the company's annual general meeting, planned for July 15. ($1 = 0.8997 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
