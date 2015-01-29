FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott builds stake in Germany's DMG Mori Seiki
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 29, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Elliott builds stake in Germany's DMG Mori Seiki

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott has built a stake of at least 3 percent in German machine-tool maker DMG Mori Seiki AG, for which Japanese partner DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd made a takeover offer last week.

“We have received a voting rights notification from Elliott and are currently examining it,” a spokeswoman for Germany’s DMG told Reuters on Thursday, confirming an earlier report.

Bloomberg had cited sources as saying that Elliott Management has built up a stake in DMG Mori Seiki. Elliott declined to comment on the matter.

The spokesman for DMG declined to say how many shares Elliott held now. Under German law, investors must disclose when their holding in a company breaches certain thresholds, with the lowest being 3 percent. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Additional reporting by Myria Mildenberger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.