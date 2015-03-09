FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DMG Mori Seiki AG bid raised for the second time
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 9, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

DMG Mori Seiki AG bid raised for the second time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd has for the second time increased the takeover offer for its German partner DMG Mori Seiki AG, the German machine-tool manufacturer said in a statement on Monday.

The Japanese bidder is now offering 30.55 euros per share, having raised its offer to 30.00 euros just last week.

DMG Mori Seiki AG also said the bidder had lowered the minimum shareholder acceptance threshold to 40 percent of DMG Mori Seiki AG’s shares from 50 percent plus one share previously.

Suitor DMG Mori Seiki Co Ltd has, however, already acquired shares in over-the-counter trades that will allow it to exceed the 40 percent capital threshold, DMG Mori Seiki AG added.

As part of the new terms, the offer period was extended to March 25. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans)

