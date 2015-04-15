FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Elliott raises DMG Mori Seiki stake above 10 pct
April 15, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Elliott raises DMG Mori Seiki stake above 10 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Elliott doubles stake in DMG Mori Seiki AG to 10.1 pct

* Company is 50.8 percent owned by Japanese partner

* Shares close up 2.7 percent (Adds details, background, shares)

FRANKFURT, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott has raised its stake in DMG Mori Seiki to 10.1 percent, the German machine-tool maker said in a statement on Wednesday.

DMG Mori Seiki’s smaller, Japanese partner, DMG Mori Seiki Co. Ltd, owns 50.8 percent of the German company following a tender offer that ended last month.

Elliott’s share was previously just over 5 percent. It began building up its stake after Japan’s DMG launched the offer. Elliott declined to comment.

The German and the Japanese companies have said they hope the merger will cement the German company’s position as global market leader in machine-tool manufacturing.

Specialising in cutting tools used in the automotive, oil, construction and aerospace sectors, among others, DMG Mori serves customers including Daimler, Bosch and Siemens.

DMG shares closed up 2.7 percent in Frankfurt.

$1 = 0.9435 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Andreas Cremer and Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
