FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Daily Mail CEO Morgan to leave sooner than expected
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 12, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Daily Mail CEO Morgan to leave sooner than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Daily Mail & General Trust (DMGT) said on Thursday Martin Morgan would step down as chief executive on May 31 and leave the group a month later, earlier than an initial plan to retire by the end of 2016.

The parent of Britain’s Daily Mail named Paul Zwillenberg, who had once served as the managing director of DMGT’s consumer media company, as chief executive from June 1.

Morgan’s imminent departure brings an end to a spell in which he turned the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper and website into a global media firm. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.