Daily Mail publisher's underlying revenue up 3 pct in Q3
July 24, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Daily Mail publisher's underlying revenue up 3 pct in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Daily Mail and General Trust , the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid and Mail Online website, said underlying revenue grew 3 percent in the third quarter after a strong performance from its events and business information units.

Revenue for the three months to end-June came in at 457 million pounds ($778 million), it said on Thursday, with underlying growth in its business-to-business division of 6 percent offsetting a 1 percent decline in its media division, where circulation revenues have fallen. ($1 = 0.5873 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

