FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
UPDATE 1-Daily Mail publisher to cut stake in Euromoney
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 8, 2016 / 6:12 PM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-Daily Mail publisher to cut stake in Euromoney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, context)

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The publisher of the Daily Mail said on Thursday it would reduce its holding in Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc to about 49 percent from about 67 percent to improve its investment portfolio and lower its debt.

Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT) said it plans to sell about 32 million shares in Euromoney, publisher of the Euromoney magazine, via a secondary placing and a buyback of shares by Euromoney.

DMGT reported an 11 percent drop in its adjusted operating profit for the year to end-September, partially hurt by a 4 percent fall in Euromoney revenue on an underlying basis.

If the sale is approved by shareholders, Euromoney will cease to be a subsidiary of DMGT.

Lazard & Co is the financial adviser to DMGT, while Numis Securities and UBS are the joint bookrunners for the stake sale. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.