MOVES-DMS Offshore appoints former Goldman executive as a director
January 30, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-DMS Offshore appoints former Goldman executive as a director

Reuters Staff

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fund governance firm DMS Offshore Investment Services appointed former Goldman Sachs Group Inc executive Westley Chapman as a director.

Chapman, will be based in New York, will serve on the boards of investment funds, providing oversight on governance and compliance matters.

He will also serve as the director of operational due diligence and advise investors on performing customized due diligence reviews.

Chapman, who has worked with Goldman Sachs for 16 years in multiple roles, will aid in the development of DMS Tracker, DMS Offshore’s fund governance database. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
