MOVES-John D'Agostino joins DMS Offshore Investment as managing director

May 5 (Reuters) - Investment firm DMS Offshore Investment Services Ltd said it appointed John D‘Agostino managing director to expand its New York City office.

D‘Agostino joins from investment adviser Alkeon Capital Management, DMS Offshore said on Tuesday.

He will lead DMS Offshore’s North and South American operations, directing global business development strategy and advising on hedge funds and other alternative investments.

D‘Agostino has worked at KPMG Consulting as a director. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)