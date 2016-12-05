New Chinese covenants put old bondholders at disadvantage

* Recently introduced cross-default clause offers no protection to holders of old CP

By Ina Zhou

HONG KONG, Dec 5 (IFR) - The challenge of introducing covenants to protect investors in China's onshore debt market became clear last week after Dalian Machine Tool Group triggered a default on commercial paper of 500 million renminbi ($72 million) after one of its subsidiaries failed to honour bankers' acceptance bills.

The industrial group became the first Chinese borrower to trigger a cross-default clause since regulators officially introduced the covenant three months ago.

The move showed that the covenant worked as intended, but the device actually put some bondholders at a disadvantage.

The particular cross-default clause was only incorporated in Dalian's CP issue in August, leaving unaffected four other outstanding notes totalling 3.3 billion renminbi.

Unlike in the international market, where issuers often hold consent-solicitation exercises to amend the covenants in old bonds to match new ones, Chinese issuers have not given much thought to legacy notes when agreeing to attach covenants to new ones.

"Following the introduction of the investor-protection mechanism, many new issues this year have come with cross-default clauses," CICC said in a report.

"However, given that bonds issued earlier did not have such covenants, investors of old bonds are likely to be in a weaker position when a cross-default is triggered." NEW WOUND Dalian Machine Tools Group, rated AA (Lianhe Credit), said last week that one of its subsidiaries failed to honour 14 bankers' acceptance bills, totalling 139 million renminbi, due to delays in the collection of receivables.

China Bohai Bank, which guaranteed the bills, has repaid them, but is now owed the money by the Dalian Machine Tools subsidiary.

The event triggered a default on the 500 million renminbi of commercial paper as the subsidiary missed the grace period of 10 days, following the maturity date of the bankers' acceptance bills.

The CP, issued in August, came with a cross-default clause that will be triggered if the sum of overdue bank borrowings by the issuer and any of its subsidiaries reaches Rmb100m.

Unlike in the international markets, a cross-default clause does not necessarily allow immediate redemption, but the issuer has to convene a bondholders' meeting to discuss solutions, including redemption, further guarantees or a waiver of default.

Dalian Machine Tools said it was actively looking to raise funds to repay the bank and would discuss the CP default with bondholders. However, it did not mention anything about the other 3.3 billion renminbi outstanding bonds.

The incident opened a new wound for the group, which has been struggling to plug holes in its finances.

Earlier this month, it was a day late paying principal and interest on 200 million renminbi of commercial paper due to "technical reasons".

As bankers' acceptance bills are widely issued by Chinese companies and default on those bills can quickly expose risks for bonds, cross-default clauses could potentially create havoc in the market if the default rate rises sharply on low-rated bonds, analysts have said.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, the main corporate bond regulator in the interbank market, officially introduced bond covenants in early September.

"That's why NAFMII adopted bond covenants loosely: acceleration in bond payment and a concentration of defaults could lead to a market crash," said a Beijing-based senior credit analyst.

Dalian Machine Tools Group is based in Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province. State-owned Dalian Industrial Development Investment owns a 20 percent stake in the company. (Reporting by Ina Zhou; editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve Garton)