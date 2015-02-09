FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DMX Technologies says CEO, CFO suspended on HK police probe
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
February 9, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 3 years ago

DMX Technologies says CEO, CFO suspended on HK police probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed DMX Technologies Group Ltd said on Monday it had suspended two of its executives after being told that they had been arrested by the Commercial Crime Bureau of the Hong Kong Police Force last week.

DMX Technologies said Jismyl Teo Chor Khin, its chief executive officer, and Skip Tang, chief financial officer, were arrested on Feb. 3 and subsequently released on bail. No formal charges have been laid by the Hong Kong authorities against the company or any of its officers, it added.

The Hong Kong authorities are conducting an investigation relating to events in 2008, DMX Technologies said in a statement.

It said the company had been informed of the arrests by the chief executive Teo. She could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment.

DMX Technologies is engaged in software and information technology services, and has been listed on the Singapore Exchange since 2002. Three quarters of its revenue in 2013 came from China, followed by Indonesia which contributed 16 percent, Reuters data showed.

Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company has offices in mainland China, Macau, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam, the company’s website said.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; editing by Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.