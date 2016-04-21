Finlands' DNA to decide on market listing by summer - CEO

HELSINKI, April 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of Finland’s third biggest telecom operator DNA are considering the flotation of the company, chief executive Jukka Leinonen said.

“The shareholders are considering the matter, and my understanding is that they aim to make a decision on it before the holiday season,” Leinonen told Reuters over phone.

“The company is heading in the right direction. I think our shareholders are now looking at long-term market developments, also on a global scale.”

DNA is owned by companies that were previously local phone carriers in Finland. The largest shareholder, Finda Group, owns close to 50 percent of the company.

Earlier on Thursday DNA reported first-quarter operating profit of 25 million euros ($28 million), compared to 14 million euros a year earlier. Last year, the firm generated sales of 829 million euros. ($1 = 0.8835 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl)