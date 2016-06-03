Finnish telecom operator DNA prepares for market listing

HELSINKI, June 3 (Reuters) - Finland’s third biggest telecom operator DNA said on Friday it had started a formal review to assess a potential market listing.

Chairman Jarmo Leino declined to comment on the timing of the possible flotation, saying that the company was looking closely at market developments.

“The last 18 months have been very positive for the company, and the board wants to make sure this development continues,” Leino told Reuters.

Chief executive Jukka Leinonen told Reuters last month the firm’s shareholders were mulling a possible flotation.

DNA last year recorded a turnover of 829 million euros ($924 million) and an operating profit of 73 million euros.

DNA is owned by companies that were previously local phone carriers in Finland. The largest shareholder, Finda Group, owns close to 50 percent of the company. ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Adrian Croft)