10 months ago
Finland's DNA to decide on possible listing soon - CEO
October 20, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 10 months ago

Finland's DNA to decide on possible listing soon - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Finland's third-biggest telecom operator DNA will complete its review on a possible listing soon, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"The review is not yet completed... there are still few moving parts. But we've been working on this since the summer and I'd expect we will have it completed soon, it's not a question of months anymore," CEO Jukka Leinonen told Reuters by phone.

Finnish media has reported that the company would list on the Helsinki bourse this autumn.

DNA earlier on Thursday reported its third-quarter core profit increased 5 percent from a year ago. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
