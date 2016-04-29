FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Defense lawyers hail N.Y. decision on DNA testing
April 29, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Defense lawyers hail N.Y. decision on DNA testing

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Criminal defense lawyers have praised a ruling by New York’s highest court that analysts involved in the DNA testing must be available to testify in support of the evidence in a criminal trial but are also expressing concern it does not go far enough.

“It’s certainly going to have an impact across New York state,” and particularly New York City, said Dana Delger, staff attorney for the Innocence Project, an organization known for using DNA to exonerate wrongfully convicted individuals. “Before the law permitted someone who had nothing to do with the testing to testify.”

