Norway's 2017 business confidence rises -DNB survey

OSLO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Norwegian business sentiment is set to improve significantly in 2017 compared with this year, a survey by Norway's biggest bank DNB said on Monday.

The survey's total benchmark was up 10 points, with the firms polled more optimistic for the future with regards to profitability, turnover and number of employees, it said.

Some 62 percent of the surveyed firms expected a higher turnover, up from 52 percent a year ago, while 54 percent saw improved profitability, up five percentage points year-on-year. Some while 35 percent of companies expected to hire more employees.

However, the low oil price is still a drag on Norway's oil-reliant regions, the survey said, with other parts of the country where the oil industry is not so predominant more optimistic.

The survey, based on 3,200 interviews among DNB's small and mid-sized business customers, was conducted by surveying firm Ipsos Norway between Oct. 25 and Nov. 7. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Gwladys Fouche)