Norway's DNB says lending losses not spreading to non-oil portfolio
January 7, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's DNB says lending losses not spreading to non-oil portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The downturn in Norway’s oil industry has not triggered increased lending losses from other parts of the economy, the chief executive of top Norwegian bank DNB told Reuters on Thursday.

Norway’s banking regulator recently warned that troubles in the offshore oil sector could spread to the rest of the economy.

“So far we don’t see any particular signs of systematically higher lending losses in (non-oil) segments, but we’re prepared for a situation in which loan losses could rise somewhat in comparison to the last three years,” DNB Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on the sidelines of a business conference.

“We believe there will be an increase, but not a dramatic increase,” he added.

DNB’s latest financial guidance, published in late November, still remains valid, Bjerke said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

