Norway's DNB says several potential buyers for credit card portfolio
#Financials
November 25, 2015

Norway's DNB says several potential buyers for credit card portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB’s planned sale of one third of its credit card portfolio has been well-received by potential buyers, Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess told an investor conference on Wednesday.

DNB said on Nov. 6 it may offload credit cards that are currently provided through external channels, adding that the unit had assets of about 6 billion Norwegian crowns ($692.39 million).

“We’ve presented that to the market, with quite a lot of interest,” Naess said.

Credit cards operated under the DNB brand are not part of the potential sale.

$1 = 8.6656 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
