Norway will vote in favour of DNB dividend -industry min

OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - Norway will vote in favour of the DNB motion to pay out a dividend of 2.10 crowns per share, the country’s trade minister told Reuters, despite opposition in his party that the bank should not pay out a dividend when it is raising rates on mortgages.

“We accept the dividend proposal that has been presented,” Trond Giske said in an interview.

The government is DNB’s largest owner, with a stake of 34 percent. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)