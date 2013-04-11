FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway will vote in favour of DNB dividend -industry min
#Credit Markets
April 11, 2013 / 11:06 AM / in 4 years

Norway will vote in favour of DNB dividend -industry min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - Norway will vote in favour of the DNB motion to pay out a dividend of 2.10 crowns per share, the country’s trade minister told Reuters, despite opposition in his party that the bank should not pay out a dividend when it is raising rates on mortgages.

“We accept the dividend proposal that has been presented,” Trond Giske said in an interview.

The government is DNB’s largest owner, with a stake of 34 percent. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

