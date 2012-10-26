FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB to pay up to NOK 800 mln per year into bank fund
October 26, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Norway's DNB to pay up to NOK 800 mln per year into bank fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, expects to pay between 700 million and 800 million crowns ($121.4 mln-$138.7 mln) per year into the country’s bank deposit guarantee fund, it said on Friday.

“This will add to the burden for Norwegian banks,” spokesman Thomas Midteide said. “Last time (in 2010) we paid between 700 million and 800 million crowns into the fund, so that is our starting point for what we think we will pay. ”

The Finance Ministry announced on Friday that it will ask banks to make more regular contributions to fund, scrapping previous exemptions, to reduce systemic risk in the sector. ($1 = 5.7686 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)

