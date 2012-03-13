FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB bank sticks with 50-pct dividend goal
March 13, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 6 years ago

Norway's DNB bank sticks with 50-pct dividend goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest bank, DNB , retains its goal of paying 50 percent of earnings as dividends to shareholders, it said on Tuesday after the country’s financial regulator urged banks to show continued dividend restraint on 2012 earnings.

“We maintain a goal of 50-percent profit to the shareholders in a normal market, but this year it was sensible and necessary to reduce the dividend to 25 percent (of 2011 earnings) because of the authorities’ upcoming capital requirement,” DNB spokesman Thomas Midteide told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday Morten Baltzersen, the head of Noray’s Financial Supervisory Authority, said banks should continue to restrict dividend payments on 2012 earnings in order to boost capital and liquidity buffers.

Reporting by Oslo newsroom

