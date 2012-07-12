Norway's DNB Q2 net profit beats f'casts due derivate gains

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, reported a 29 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating expectations, thanks to gains on derivative contracts.

DNB, one of the biggest lenders to the global shipping industry, said its quarterly net profit rose to 4.58 billion Norwegian crowns ($749.6 million) from 3.55 billion crowns a year earlier, beating market expectations for 3.81 billion crowns.

The figures includes gains from basis swaps of 1.08 billion crowns, reversing some of the negative impact such derivative contracts had in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, DNB’s net interest income rose to 6.63 billion crowns, from 6.05 billion in the April-June period last year, shy of analysts’ mean forecast for 6.71 billion. ($1 = 6.1100 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)