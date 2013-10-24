DNB Q3 earnings better than expected, to build more capital

OSLO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest bank DNB on Thursday reported higher than expected net profits for the third quarter but said it would need to raise earnings to meet capital requirements by the end of 2016.

Its net profit rose to 4.88 billion Norwegian crowns ($824.69 million)from 3.54 billion at the same time last year, while a Reuters poll of analysts had predicted 3.88 billion.

“DNB is well capitalised, but will build additional capital organically in accordance with the authorities’ requirements,” it said. “The estimated capital requirements of 40 to 60 billion Norwegian crowns by year-end 2016 will require higher earnings than the achieved results.” ($1 = 5.9174 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Alister Doyle)