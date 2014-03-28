FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's DNB insurance arm needs to set aside NOK 13.3 bln
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 28, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's DNB insurance arm needs to set aside NOK 13.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 28 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB’s insurance arm will have to strengthen its reserves by 13.3 billion crowns ($2.2 billion) because of increased life expectancy, in line with its previous guidance, the bank said on Friday.

It added that it had already set aside 5.5 billion crown as of Dec 31 and the government’s new proposal would mean that surplus return in one contract cannot be used to strengthen reserves on other contracts, indicating an opposition to the so-called ‘solidarity principle’.

“With respect to provisions for higher life expectancy, DNB Livsforsikring has applied for a 15-year escalation period if the solidarity principle was not approved,” it said.

“A 15-year escalation period is expected to result in a shareholder contribution of approximately 20 percent, which is roughly the same as if a 5-year escalation period and the solidarity principle had been applied,” it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.