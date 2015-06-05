FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway towns to pay DNB $84 mln in settlement after financial crisis
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

Norway towns to pay DNB $84 mln in settlement after financial crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 5 (Reuters) - Seven Norwegian municipalities agreed on Friday to pay the country’s biggest bank DNB 650 million Norwegian crowns ($83.75 million) to settle a case in the wake of the global financial crisis.

The settlement will reduce DNB’s pre-tax operating profit by 159 million crowns in the second quarter of 2015, the bank said in a statement.

In 2007 the municipalities lost millions of dollars after using loans to buy highly leveraged U.S. securities from Citigroup after advise from Terra Securities. ($1 = 7.7609 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.