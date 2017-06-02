FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 3 months ago

Norway appeals court allows class action lawsuit against DNB bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Consumer Council must be allowed to proceed with a class action lawsuit against top bank DNB on behalf of 180,000 customers, the Borgarting appeals court ruled on Friday, affirming the decision of a lower court.

DNB will consider whether to appeal against the decision, a spokesman said.

The bank had argued that the case to reclaim some 690 million Norwegian crowns ($81.84 million) on behalf of investors in funds it managed did not fit the requirements for a class action lawsuit.

The case centres on whether DNB, charging customers for so-called active fund management, had in fact covertly been tracking a stock index - a claim DNB denies.

$1 = 8.4315 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Adrian Croft

