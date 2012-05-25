DNB says disagrees with Moody's downgrade

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest bank, DNB said it disagreed with the rationale behind a one-notch downgrade of its credit rating by Moody‘s, saying it had good access to funding and its shipping portfolio was stable.

“We do not agree with their reasons, mainly those concerning our funding markets; we believe we have good access to all markets, Europe, USA, Japan and Australia for that matter,” spokesman Thomas Midteide said on Friday.

Moody’s downgraded DNB to A1/C- from Aa3/C due to its reliance on market funding and exposure to volatile asset classes such as commercial real estate and shipping.