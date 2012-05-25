FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DNB says disagrees with Moody's downgrade
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 5 years ago

DNB says disagrees with Moody's downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s biggest bank, DNB said it disagreed with the rationale behind a one-notch downgrade of its credit rating by Moody‘s, saying it had good access to funding and its shipping portfolio was stable.

“We do not agree with their reasons, mainly those concerning our funding markets; we believe we have good access to all markets, Europe, USA, Japan and Australia for that matter,” spokesman Thomas Midteide said on Friday.

Moody’s downgraded DNB to A1/C- from Aa3/C due to its reliance on market funding and exposure to volatile asset classes such as commercial real estate and shipping.

Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.