Norway's DNB confident on mortgage portfolio, sees slower credit growth

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB expects credit growth to slow but does not fear losses on its mortgage portfolio despite rising unemployment related to the slowdown in the economy amid a crash in oil prices.

“In (the oil dominant region of) Rogaland there has been relatively large value adjustment in the housing market lately due to the downturn in the offshore business,” the head of DNB’s personal banking division, Trond Bentestuen, told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on Tuesday.

“When you add this to the weak labour market, it’s obvious that some people will get in trouble, but in our mortgage portfolio that’s not an issue,” he added.

Bentestuen said the bank’s 640 billion Norwegian crown ($74.79 billion) portfolio of personal loans was solid, avoiding losses last year.

However, slower lending growth is expected in the first half of 2016 compared to the same period last year, he said.

“There are few houses for sale, and the market’s pace is subdued. Based on that, I expect slower (credit) growth in the first half of the year.”