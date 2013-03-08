FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB bank raises mortgage, lending rates
#Credit Markets
March 8, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Norway's DNB bank raises mortgage, lending rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 8 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest lender, will raise lending rates, including for mortgages, by 0.3 percentage points because of government plans to toughen capital requirements, it said on Friday.

“Due to the fact that the authorities have signalled stricter regulation of Norwegian banks, including a significant increase in risk weights for home mortgages, DNB has decided to increase its lending rates,” the bank said in a statement.

“The increase encompasses floating rate loans, parts of the loan portfolio for small and medium-sized companies, and a significant part of DNB Finans’ loan portfolio,” it added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
