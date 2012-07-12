DNB sees net interest income growth in coming quarters

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB, the Nordic country’s biggest bank, expects its net interest income to continue to grow in the coming quarters, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“We now have a solid base for seeing net interest income growing going forward,” Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess told a news conference. “We believe in a positive development in the coming quarters this year.”

He added that DNB remained comfortable with its guidance for shipping-related loan losses, expecting these to increase somewhat going forward, in line with earlier statements. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Victoria Klesty)