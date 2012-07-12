FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DNB sees net interest income growth in coming quarters
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 12, 2012 / 8:17 AM / 5 years ago

DNB sees net interest income growth in coming quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB, the Nordic country’s biggest bank, expects its net interest income to continue to grow in the coming quarters, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“We now have a solid base for seeing net interest income growing going forward,” Chief Financial Officer Bjoern Erik Naess told a news conference. “We believe in a positive development in the coming quarters this year.”

He added that DNB remained comfortable with its guidance for shipping-related loan losses, expecting these to increase somewhat going forward, in line with earlier statements. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Victoria Klesty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.