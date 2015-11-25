Norway's DNB says to hit dividend target in 2017 vs previously 2016

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB now plans to reach its long-term dividend target in 2017, it said on Wednesday, confirming a policy shift it had hinted at last month, and said it would continue to cut costs.

The bank now plans to pay a dividend of 30-50 percent of its net profit for 2016 and to reach a long-term target of paying more than 50 percent in 2017, while its previous goal was to hit that target in 2016.

Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said last month the dividend target would be hit in either 2016 or 2017. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)