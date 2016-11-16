REFILE-Norway's DNB pushes return on equity deadline to 2019

(Adds dropped word "to" in lead paragraph)

OSLO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway's biggest bank, now plans to reach its target of 12 percent return on equity by 2019, while it earlier aimed to achieve the goal for the 2016-2018 period, it said in a strategy update on Wednesday.

In the first nine months of 2016, DNB's return on equity stood at 9.9 percent.

The bank also repeated it expects to book combined lending losses for the years 2016-2018 of up to 18 billion Norwegian crowns ($2.13 billion), with the biggest hit to come in the early part of that period.

By 1032 GMT, DNB's shares traded 1.9 percent lower in Oslo, against a 0.1 percent drop in Norway's benchmark share index and a 0.2 percent fall in the European banking sector index.

"They maintain all their targets ... but the ROE target above 12 percent in 2016-18 is pushed to 2019. That change is somewhat negative, although not completely unexpected," Sparebank 1 Markets analyst Nils Christian Oeyen said.