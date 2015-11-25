FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Norway's DNB says to hit dividend target in 2017 vs previously 2016
November 25, 2015 / 11:28 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Norway's DNB says to hit dividend target in 2017 vs previously 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no changes in text)

OSLO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB now plans to reach its long-term dividend target in 2017, it said on Wednesday, confirming a policy shift it had hinted at last month, and said it would continue to cut costs.

The bank now plans to pay a dividend of 30-50 percent of its net profit for 2016 and to reach a long-term target of paying more than 50 percent in 2017, while its previous goal was to hit that target in 2016.

Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said last month the dividend target would be hit in either 2016 or 2017. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
