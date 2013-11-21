FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB Bank cuts dividend, loan loss forecasts
November 21, 2013

Norway's DNB Bank cuts dividend, loan loss forecasts

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian lender DNB lowered its dividend guidance and said it would need more capital but it also lowered its loan loss expectation and kept its guidance on return on equity unchanged.

DNB said it would keep the dividend payout ratio at around 25 percent until 2016, a year longer than earlier predicted, before the payout would return to around 50 percent.

The firm said was on track to meet its 2015 targets but it was now shifting towards a single 2016 target of return of equity over 12 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

