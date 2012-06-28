Norway's DNB positive on new pension rules

OSLO, June 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s largest private bank and insurance provider DNB finds the new insurance and pensions legislation proposal in Norway as “a step in the right direction,” it said on Thursday.

The proposal means that the risk between providers, employers and workers is spread out more evenly, DNB head of insurance Tom Rathke told Reuters.

He added that there was a lot of ground to cover before “conditions are completely sustainable for insurance providers.”