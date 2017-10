OSLO, March 19 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s biggest bank, performed according to targets in the first quarter and faced no major surprises, Chief Executive Rune Bjerke said on Tuesday.

DNB was continuing to build capital in preparation for tougher capital requirements but it did not plan any further mortgage rate hikes, Bjerke told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)