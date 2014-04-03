FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's DNB life insurance sees Q1 charge of NOK 100 mln
#Deflation
April 3, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Norway's DNB life insurance sees Q1 charge of NOK 100 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian bank DNB’s life insurance business expects new reserve requirements tied to existing pension contracts to result in a charge of 100 million crowns ($16.74 million) in the first quarter, it said on Thursday.

The announcement comes after the Nordic country’s financial regulator said on Wednesday insurers would be allowed to use up to seven years to meet the requirements, rather than the five years originally proposed.

Some observers had expected the adaptation period to be longer than seven years. DNB said a total of 300 million crowns would have to be charged by year-end 2015. ($1 = 5.9743 Norwegian Kroner) (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Henrik Stolen)

