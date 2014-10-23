Norway's DNB Q3 earnings well ahead of forecasts

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, reported third-quarter earnings well ahead of expectations on Thursday and said its loan losses would be below last year’s level.

DNB’s pretax profit before impairment charges rose 12 percent to 7.63 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.15 billion), beating the 7.05 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“If the recent fall in oil prices prevails, it could have a negative effect on the Norwegian economy in the longer term,” DNB said.

The bank’s loan loss charges were less than half of what the market expected and DNB said that its full-year loan loss charges could be under 2 billion crowns, below the previous year’s 2.19 billion. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)