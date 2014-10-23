FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Norway's DNB Q3 earnings well ahead of forecasts
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Norway's DNB Q3 earnings well ahead of forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts with no changes to text)

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - DNB, Norway’s largest bank, reported third-quarter earnings well ahead of expectations on Thursday and said its loan losses would be below last year’s level.

DNB’s pretax profit before impairment charges rose 12 percent to 7.63 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.15 billion), beating the 7.05 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“If the recent fall in oil prices prevails, it could have a negative effect on the Norwegian economy in the longer term,” DNB said.

The bank’s loan loss charges were less than half of what the market expected and DNB said that its full-year loan loss charges could be under 2 billion crowns, below the previous year’s 2.19 billion. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.