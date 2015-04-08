FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DNB to book NOK 1.81 bln gain on basis swaps in Q1
April 8, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DNB to book NOK 1.81 bln gain on basis swaps in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - DNB Asa

* In q1 of 2015, DNB Group will record a positive effect of basis swaps connected to funding of approximately nok 1,810 million

* In q1 of 2014, there was a negative effect of basis swaps of nok 596 million

* Basis swaps are derivative contracts entered into in connection with long-term funding in international capital markets where the relevant currency is converted to Norwegian kroner. These swaps are hedging instruments, and over the lifetime of the derivatives the mark-to-market adjustments will have zero effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

